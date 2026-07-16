John Mellencamp's Pine Knob performance canceled due to bad air quality

The Brief John Mellencamp's show at Pine Knob Music Theatre was canceled due to poor air quality. Tickets issued through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically.



John Mellencamp's concert at Pine Knob has been canceled due to hazardous air quality, the venue announced on Thursday.

The singer was scheduled to perform at the Clarkston venue around 8 p.m. for his Dancing Words Tour before wildfire smoke derailed the plans.

313 Presents, the entertainment company producing the show, told FOX 2 that poor air was the reason behind the cancelation, saying guidance from public health officials was provided.

Concert-goers will receive a refund for the show, but it is unclear if the concert will be rescheduled.

Wildfire Smoke — The latest

An Air Quality Alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday due to elevated levels of fine particulates spreading from wildfires in Canada.

The alert is expected to last through Friday, but could be extended depending on if the smoke sticks around.

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