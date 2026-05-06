Hantavirus: What is it and how you can prevent it during spring cleaning?

The Brief A Dutch cruise ship has been the talk of the world after a hantavirus outbreak occurred. Back in 2021, Michigan had a reported case of hantavirus outside of Washtenaw County. However, it is not the only known case in the State of Michigan.



All eyes are on a Dutch cruise ship thousands of miles away, where three people were medically evacuated after coming in contact with hantavirus.

Big picture view:

The virus, which is spread by rodents, also left three other passengers dead as health officials worked to monitor nearly 200 other passengers who remained aboard the ship.

Back in 2021, Michigan had a reported case of hantavirus outside of Washtenaw County. However, it is not the only known case in the State of Michigan.

The person got hantavirus after cleaning out a space that had a lot of rodent droppings. Officials say cleaning spaces like a garage, cabin, or shed can put you at risk for this virus if rodent droppings are present.

"I was the medical director for the Washtenaw County Health Department, so I helped lead the investigation into this case along with the state," said Dr. Juan Luis Marquez.

The good news is that Michigan’s only case survived. They were hospitalized and have since recovered.

"We’re receiving alerts and informational briefings so that we know what’s happening, and they’re trying to do everything that they can to get to the bottom of this outbreak and stop that chain of transmission. Because the thing with this virus is that even though it is rare, and it is especially rare in Michigan, it has a high case fatality rate—meaning that of people who get the infection, about a third do actually pass away from it," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

What you can do:

As a lot of people start spring-cleaning, if rodent droppings are present, it’s important that you wear a mask and gloves and never dry sweep when cleaning.