Harper Woods fight ends with 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

A fight in Harper Woods allegedly escalated to a man stabbing another man before shooting and killing himself.

According to Harper Woods police, a 47-year-old man and 34-year-old man, who police say were in a relationship, returned to a home on Hunt Club near Duprey just before 2 a.m. Jan. 9 after celebrating a birthday. There was some sort of altercation that led to the older man stabbing the younger man before shooting himself in the head.

Both men were found unresponsive in the street.

The man who was stabbed is in critical condition, while the other man was pronounced dead.