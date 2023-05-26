Harper Woods High School prom vehicles hit by gunfire

Two cars that were part of high school prom festivities were hit with gunfire at Triumph MIddle School in Harper Woods Friday night.

The vehicles hit by gunfire were part of a convoy to an out of city location for the Harper Woods High School prom, according to police. There were no injuries or shooting victims at the scene - Triumph is located at 19890 Anita Street.

"This staging of vehicles and convoy was not known or authorized by the Harper Woods School District or the Harper Woods Police Department," officials said in a release.

Harper Woods Detectives are working with nearby law enforcement agencies and investigating the incident. Any information may be reported directly to the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



