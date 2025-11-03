Harper Woods shooting sends three to the hospital, investigation ongoing
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were shot late Monday afternoon in Harper Woods.
According to Harper Woods Police, officers were called to the area of Kingsville and Tyrone for a shooting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
When they arrived, police say they found several spent casings in the street. They later learned that three people in their early 20s were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Source: FOX 2 used information provided by the Harper Wood Police Department for this report.