Harper Woods shooting sends three to the hospital, investigation ongoing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  November 3, 2025 11:46pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Three people are in the hospital after a shooting in Harper Woods on Monday.
    • Officers were called to the area of Kingsville and Tyrone at 3:30 p.m. 
    • An investigation is ongoing. 

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were shot late Monday afternoon in Harper Woods. 

Big picture view:

According to Harper Woods Police, officers were called to the area of Kingsville and Tyrone for a shooting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. 

When they arrived, police say they found several spent casings in the street. They later learned that three people in their early 20s were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: FOX 2 used information provided by the Harper Wood Police Department for this report.

Crime and Public SafetyHarper Woods