Harper Woods shooting sends three to the hospital, investigation ongoing

The Brief Three people are in the hospital after a shooting in Harper Woods on Monday. Officers were called to the area of Kingsville and Tyrone at 3:30 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.



Three people were shot late Monday afternoon in Harper Woods.

Big picture view:

According to Harper Woods Police, officers were called to the area of Kingsville and Tyrone for a shooting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, police say they found several spent casings in the street. They later learned that three people in their early 20s were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.