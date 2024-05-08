Overturned pontoons, splintered wood, twisted metal, and live wires were just some of the sights at marinas along Lake St. Clair after severe weather tore through Lower Peninsula Michigan.

Twisters touched down across the western part of the state, leaving a trail of wreckage in neighborhoods and distribution centers in and around Portage.

But the calamity that comes with tornadoes and other storms featuring high-speed winds wasn't reserved for just west Michigan. Southeast Michigan got its own dose of damage, including at Lambrecht Marina.

"It’s a tragedy certainly beyond anyone’s control," said Jim Lambrecht, who owns the marina with his brother. Pointing toward the docks, he added "there’s a sail boat completely covered with the roof; we’re not sure the damage on that one."

Paul Cargo, one boater who uses the marina, barely escaped the collapsed roof. But others weren't so lucky.

"It looks pretty severe. Some friends of mine’s boats are messed up big time," he said.

Despite the damage, which ranged from structural to electrical at the Harrison Township marina and left the business without power, nobody was hurt.

"It could’ve been much worse. I mean, it could’ve occurred in the day when more boaters were here," Lambrecht said.

Another boater who spoke to the owner swore he spotted a tornado on this side of the state.

"As he was driving out, he said it was like a dust storm and he couldn’t see a thing," said Lambrecht. "Fortunately he made it home safely, which is important.

At least four tornadoes touched down in Michigan Tuesday night, including one that struck a FedEx facility, cracking the roof. Dozens were trapped inside - though no one died.

The aftermath of the storms is still be assessed, but the repairs are now inbound. DTE has already cleared the downed wires and restored power to most of the marina.