Harrison Twp neighbors leave out ‘blessing box’ with children’s meals

Some Harrison Townships are looking out for one another by setting out what they’re calling blessing boxes.

FOX 2 viewer Gordon sent us pictures of what appears to be what appears to be a neighborhood library box, where residents can share with one another by taking a book and leaving a book, transformed into a hut containing food for children.

Inside are dry foods like granola bars, peanut butter, and classic cereals from Lucky Charms to Frosted Flakes.

Next to it is a tub with “children’s meals” written on the top, offering kid-friendly breakfast and lunches. The tub’s note simply asks anyone grabbing a meal to remember to replace the top to keep the meals from spoiling.

Acts of kindness going a long way in times of stress -- a blessing indeed.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

