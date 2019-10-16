Haven offers domestic violence resources; survivor shares story

It's a tough subject to talk about, but it's so important not to brush it under the rug. October is domestic violence awareness month.

One in three women and one in four men have experienced some kind of physical violence by their partner.



Joining FOX 2 is brave survivor Kelly Mays to share her story and Christina Ramsey with Haven with resources to help.

Haven offers 24-hour crisis support at (248) 334-1274. Visit haven-oakland.org for more information.