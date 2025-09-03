Hazel Park Double Murder: Everything we know following arrest in brutal homicide

The Brief Hazel Park police arrested a Redford Township man in connection with a double murder probe that started earlier this week. The man was taken into custody in Pontiac. The family living there said they weren't sure why he was arrested. A mother and her 12-year-old son were found dead in their home on Sept. 1.



A day after an individual was taken into custody in connection with a Hazel Park double murder, police don't expect any more developments in the case.

The next update will come during a court hearing later this week.

The latest:

Hazel Park police took a 43-year-old man from Redford Township into custody early Tuesday evening, more than a day after law enforcement began investigating a double murder at a single-family home.

A mother and her son were found with their throats slashed on Sept. 1, leading to an outpouring from the community and questions about why someone would pursue such violence.

The individual was arrested at a home in Pontiac. They have a relationship with the victims, but it's unclear how the two knew each other.

FOX 2 spoke to the family living there who said they were unsure about why the man was taken into custody.

"If they didn't tell you, the news, they not going to tell me anything," Yolanda Brown said from behind her front screen door. "We don't know what to say. They did what they had to do."

Police don't expect any more arrests in the case and an arraignment isn't likely until the end of the week.

"I think right now, we have a pretty good handle on everything. This is an investigation so we're always seeking more information," said Ed Klobuchar, Hazel Park's city manager.

The backstory:

According to Hazel Park police, officers had been dispatched to the residence around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 1 for an unresponsive female.

When they arrived, they found two people dead: a 41-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son. A press release from police said both had sustained injuries "from apparent trauma."

The investigation is being handled by the department's homicide unit.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner said both victims died after their throats were slashed.