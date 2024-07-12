Hazel Park house fire kills 2

article

Two people are dead after a house fire early Friday in Hazel Park.

The fire at the house on E. Muir near Dequindre was reported around 5:30 a.m. by a person driving on Eight Mile who saw smoke coming from the area.

According to the Hazel Park fire chief, a man and a woman died from smoke inhalation.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, fire crews were still working to put out the blaze. The cause is under investigation.

