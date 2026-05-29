Hazel Park police arrest 21-year-old in connection with fatal after-party prom shooting

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The Brief Hazel Park took a man into custody after one person died and another was wounded during gunfire at a party Friday morning. The shooting took place at a home on Powell and Orchard after 1 a.m. The house in question was a short-term rental.



Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting at a party in Hazel Park early Friday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody following a day-long investigation that began around 1 a.m. on May 29.

What we know:

Hazel Park Police took a 21-year-old into custody according to the latest update from law enforcement Friday afternoon.

However, police are still looking to speak to anyone who was at the party for additional information.

The house where the shooting took place was registered as a short-term rental property.

The backstory:

Multiple 911 calls came into the dispatch center at approximately 1:16 a.m., prompting Hazel Park police to respond to the area of Powell and Orchard.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a crowd of people fleeing from the home.

An after-prom party was being held at the home when a dispute took place and multiple people exchanged gunfire while in and outside the home.

Two victims were taken to the hospital where a 20-year-old Detroit man was pronounced deceased. A 19-year-old female of Pontiac suffered a non-life threatening wound.

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