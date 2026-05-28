How to watch the 2026 Detroit Grand Prix – everything you need to know

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Start your engines, The Motor City is revving up for another Grand Prix weekend of racing and events downtown. The Detroit Grand Prix begins Friday and runs through Sunday showcasing some of the best open-wheel drivers in the world.

The NTT IndyCar Series is back on the 1.7-mile street course for the fourth straight year after the event was moved from Belle Isle.

Felix Rosenqvist arrives in Detroit after winning the closest finish ever in Indianapolis 500 history, beating David Malukas to the finish by 0.0233 seconds.

Leading the points series is Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) with 273 points and David Malukas (Team Penske) with 236 points.

For those that want to attend, there are free areas to spectate, but tickets can be purchased for more up-close action HERE, or call the ticket hotline at 888.811.PRIX (7749).

How to watch:

The race can be watched on FOX 2 Sunday, with the race starting at 12:30 p.m. and expected to conclude at 3 p.m.

Closing ceremonies celebrating the winner will take place at the conclusion of the race for about a half-hour, with FOX Sports bringing all the coverage from the winner's circle.

Last year's race:

Driver Kyle Kirkwood took the checkered flag, winning the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix a year ago.

Kirkwood, from Andretti Global racing, finished first, followed by Santino Ferrucci, who took second. Placing third was Colton Herta, while Will Power and Kyffin Simpson rounded out the top five.

Kirkwood is among the top point scorers in the IndyCar Series, currently third in the standings.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 01: #27: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda, checkered flag during the NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on June 1, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brett Farmer/Lumen via Getty Images) Expand

The three races:

There are three races as part of the events under the Detroit Grand Prix umbrella including the big IndyCar race for Sunday.

Go HERE for the schedule of races and events.

At 4 p.m. Saturday the IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic will be held.

At 10:30 Sunday is the Indy NXT Series with young up-and-coming drivers

At 12:30 Sunday is the NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Friday is Free Prix Day On admission is completely free for everyone. You can access Hart Plaza and the Detroit Riverwalk, and specific grandstands are open on a first-come, first-served basis without a ticket.

More information:

If you are going to the races, there are some things to know about street closures for getting around and parking.

Need to know:

GO HERE for the Detroit Grand Prix parking and transportation guide

GO HERE for Detroit Grand Prix road closures beginning for this weekend's races

GO HERE for the top racers to watch.

For more information on the Detroit Grand Prix, the website is HERE.