Hazel Park pot shop donating portion of proceeds back to the community

Alcohol sales have been through the roof during the COVID-19 pandemic, and business is also booming for marijuana companies.

Now a Hazel Park dispensary is using its profit to help support other local businesses.

New Standard on John R in Hazel Park, is the newest recreational provisioning center in Oakland County.

"It's an opportunity to really be at the forefront of a new industry," CEO Howard Luckoff says.

But the old industry, for Howard, had to do with being a corporate lawyer in the prestigious law firm Honigman. He was general counsel for Dan Gilbert.

"I grew up with Danny," he says. Then what did he learn from growing up with Dan Gilbert?

"Culture, culture, culture," Howard says. "I think in this day and age, technology and culture are the two fundamental tenants of a business."

And meet the Chief Operating Officer, Chase Kushak. He doesn't have a cannabis background either, but he does have a corporate one. He was the national director of operations for Pulte Homes and he worked at Founders Brewing.

"This is definitely a little bit of a different mold and culture but it does have that fun element that the other companies had," Chase says.

New Standard is giving a portion of its proceeds back to the Hazel Park community affected by the coronavirus. Learn more online here.