Hazel, Ravines and Downtown makes Shepherd's Pie and Mustard Sauce

A St. Patrick's Day staple at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown in Birmingham is Shepherd's Pie. They popped into the FOX 2 Zoom to show us how to make it for your St. Patrick's Day.

Mustard sauce (to accompany Stone Crab Claws)

Recipe by Emmele Herrold, executive chef and co-owner of Hazel, Ravines and Downtown

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup mustard powder

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

1 tablespoon half and half

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Mix together with whisk and serve with fresh Stone Crab Claws for dipping.

Shepherd’s Pie

Available for pre-order and pick-up through Hazel’s at Home menu for St. Patrick’s Day

Recipe by Emmele Herrold, executive chef and co-owner of Hazel, Ravines and Downtown

Ingredients:

2 pounds of ground beef

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium carrot chopped

1 stalk celery chopped

1/2 yellow onion chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

16 ounces of beef gravy

4 cups mashed potato

10 ounces of shredded cheese

Instructions:

Heat canola oil in bottom of Dutch oven or large skillet.

Add chopped carrots, onion, celery and cook until tender, 5 to 8 minutes

Add ground beef to pot, and cook through. Strain grease from beef. Add beef to the bottom of a 9x13 casserole dish.

Pour vegetables over beef in an even layer. Let cool.

Spoon mashed potatoes over beef and gravy and smooth out in an even layer, with the back of a spoon or spatula.

Evenly distribute cheese over the entire dish

Bake in a 350 degree oven until cheese is bubbling and beef is heated through, about 25-30 minutes.

