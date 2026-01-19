Macomb County human trafficking sting leads to 21 arrests

article

The Brief Twenty-one people are in custody following a human trafficking sting. Those arrested include suspects involved in commercial sex and facilitating it, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. Six of those people have been charged.



A recent human trafficking sting carried out by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office led to the arrests of 21 people.

According to the sheriff's office, the bust was a targeted effort in Metro Detroit that also involved the Warren Police Department, Macomb Area Computer Enforcement (MACE), Macomb Auto Theft Squad (MATS), and Task Force Officers.

The backstory:

Twelve of the people arrested were engaged in commercial sexual activity, while the nine others were associated with facilitating this activity, according to the sheriff's office.

On Friday, six of the suspects were arraigned on charges of transporting a person for prostitution: 24-year-old James Jones from Toledo, 25-year-old Antonio Morrow from Detroit, 21-year-old Austin Seder from St. Clair Shores, 39-year-old Jacob Ducharme from Ira Township, 33-year-old Alan Lewis from Detroit, and 26-year-old Tangelia Smith from Southfield.

They all received $50,000 cash/surety bonds.

What they're saying:

"Human trafficking is a serious and disturbing crime that exploits the most vulnerable among us," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "These arrests send a clear message that our office will aggressively pursue those who profit from human suffering."