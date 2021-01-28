At least 6 killed in chemical leak at Gainesville food processing plant

At least six people were killed and dozens more were being evaluated following a chemical leak at a Gainesville food processing plant Thursday morning, officials said.

Hall County Fire Services and Gainesville Police responded around 10:12 a.m. to the Prime Pak Foods building, located off Memorial Drive to a "large-scale HAZMAT situation.

During a 1 p.m. press conference, officials with Hall County Fire said there was a leak of liquid nitrogen at the facility. Authorities confirmed six people died and at least nine others were taken to the hospital. Authorities said 130 personnel were taken for evaluation.

The entire roadway of Memorial Park Drive from Browns Bridge Road to Atlanta Highway was shut down. Motorists were being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Gainesville Police said they were assisting Hall County Fire Services with traffic control.

Advertisement

An additional press conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.