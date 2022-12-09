'He went septic': 10-year-old Downriver boy dies from flu

A week ago Dylan Witt was a healthy, vibrant child attending school at Creative Montessori Academy in Southgate.

"He liked football. He loved cars," his mother Angela Webster said. "He liked drums, played in elementary school band."

However, late last week the 10-year-old started feeling sick. He started to feel better over the weekend, but it got worse by Monday, so Webster took him to the doctor.

"They swabbed him. It was positive for influenza A, negative for corona(virus)," Webster said.

Angela and Dylan

Dylan’s neck started to hurt. Doctors said it was part of the flu, but on Thursday he started throwing up, so Webster took her son to the emergency room.

"They said he was positive for strep throat," she said.

A few hours later, his organs started to fail.

"His organs started shutting down. He went septic. Then at 8:16 last night he died at Children’s Hospital in the critical care unit," Webster said.

Webster has three sons. Another son passed away a few years ago, leaving this mother feeling empty.

"My oldest son and I have had the most devastating losses," she said.

Webster said she wants parents to know that life can be unpredictable. She also wants to share how much her son means to her as she deals with the unexpected loss.

"Dylan and his short 10 years taught me so much," Webster said. "I’m so grateful he chose me to be his mom."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.