Health care worker struck on M-59 has organs donated at same hospital he worked at

A health care worker on his way to his job would instead be transported as a patient after being struck on M-59 early Monday evening.

Lee Hershman would later die from his injuries. But the devoted native of Oxford's last gift to the world would come when his organs were removed and donated. The 57-year-old spent the last 28 years working at Troy Beaumont before his tragic death.

"A hero in life and in death. He had signed up on Michigan’s donor registry to be an organ donor," said Bruce Nicely. "His family graciously supported his decision and that gift of life will carry on in others."

Nicely works for the Gift of Life Michigan, an organ donor registry that helps connect people with life-saving organs from patients who have signed up.

Nicely said doctors were able to recover Hershman's kidneys, which have already been transplanted into two patients, saving their lives. The family and hospital staff were able to witness the devoted worker's final gift.

"It meant the world to them. Many of them were able to attend the honor walk when he was taken from ICU to operating room for the recovery of his organs and people lined the halls to pay tribute to him for this donation," said Nicely.

"It was a powerful powerful moment and the family couldn’t say enough to express their gratitude and appreciation," he added.