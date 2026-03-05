Health screening in Sterling Heights helps early detection of cancer in firefighters

The Brief Efforts to help firefighters detect early signs of cancer are taking place across Metro Detroit. Firefighters face invisible risks long after the flames are out, including elevated rates of certain cancers. Armada Fire Chief Stephen Kohut was screened during a special cancer detection event for firefighters in Sterling Heights.



Firefighters face invisible risks long after the flames are out, including elevated rates of certain cancers. Now there are efforts to help detect them early to help save those who save others on a daily basis.

Big picture view:

A screening effort in Sterling Heights is now focused on detecting one of the most dangerous forms early as a way to help save brave men and women.

That’s why Armada Fire Chief Stephen Kohut was screened during a special cancer detection event for firefighters. The City of Sterling Heights Fire Department hosting screenings Thursday and Friday, offering tests for firefighters at risk of esophageal cancer.

"When you go into the fire service, at least when my generation went into it we understood it’s part of the job that was just accepted not a lot of prevention or follow-up, at some point in time, you passed away," said Kohut.

Dig deeper:

The screening uses a small pill-sized device that’s swallowed and then retrieved within minutes, collecting cells from the esophagus.

The sample is sent for DNA testing that can detect precancerous changes, allowing firefighters to seek treatment early and potentially prevent one of the deadliest forms of cancer, the risks faced every time they help to save lives.