The hearing to consider a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten conference's decision to suspend head football coach Jim Harbaugh during University of Michigan football games is scheduled for Nov. 17.

The Friday morning hearing will take place in Washtenaw County's 22nd Business Court and is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The in-person hearing will include Judicial Officer Timothy P. Connors.

The motion from the university was filed hours after the conference announced the suspension late Friday afternoon, arriving less than a day before the Wolverines took on the Penn St. Nittany Lions.

Harbaugh was banned from in-game coaching for the remainder of the season amid reports of sign stealing at the football program. The probe into the allegations is being undertaken by the NCAA, though any conclusion drawn by the investigation isn't expected before the end of the season.

UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel called the decision to suspend Harbaugh "unethical" and "insulting."

"Not liking someone or another university or believing without any evidence that they knew or saying someone should have known without an investigation is not grounds to remove someone from their position before the NCAA process has reached a conclusion through a full NCAA investigative process," read the statement.

The conference previously said the school had been found in violation of the conference's sportsmanship policy.