Heat advisory issued for Saturday, Detroit cooling centers extend hours

We're starting to feel the humidity creeping up, which is going to make things feel even hotter than the thermometer will reach.

Saturday is set to feel like 100 degree, which has led to a heat advisory until tomorrow and an extreme heat warning follows until Tuesday.

By the numbers:

Tomorrow's forecast is 94 but will feel like 100 and Sunday's forecast will be 98 with a feel of 105 degrees.

With temperatures soaring and the heat index climbing even higher, the City of Detroit is opening cooling centers, extending hours to help keep people safe.

"People need to be careful and take care," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

The City of Detroit is aware that the risk for heat-related illnesses is rising fast.

Its team is opening cooling centers city-wide.

"We will take everyone who comes to the door, we will not turn anyone away," said Crystal Perkins, director, general services department.

Recreation centers are serving as primary locations to help keep as many people cool and safe as possible.

Three of the city’s rec centers are extending hours for the weekend.

Patton (2301 Woodmere Street), Heilmann (19601 Brock Avenue) and Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road) staying open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.

"Water is being delivered to the rec centers to make sure people are staying hydrated," Perkins said. "Some people may need to have medicine stored in cool places so we can do that as well at our rec centers. You know we don’t want anyone to be out here and have issues health wise because of the extreme heat."

Related: Extreme heat can cause serious illness - here's what to know

The forecast from the National Weather Service via X.

Michigan State Police and its Emergency Management and Homeland Security team are chiming in, pleading to the community on social media, reminding us all to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity, and check on neighbors, seniors and pets.

Detroit Public Library branches will also be open, serving as cooling centers. They will be open during normal business hours.

For more on Detroit Public Libraries, go HERE.

Detroit cooling centers

If there is a heat emergency, times could be extended. Call the Detroit Parks & Recreation Department at 313-224-1100 for more information.

Adams / Butzel Center Cooling Center

10500 Lyndon Detroit, MI

(313) 628-0990

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Crowell Recreation Center Cooling Center

16630 Lahser, Detroit MI 48219

(313) 628-2050

Monday – Friday 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

Farwell Recreation Center Cooling Center

2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, 48234

(313) 628-2028

Monday – Friday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Heilmann Recreation Center Cooling Center

19601 Crusade, Detroit, MI 48205

(313) 224-9334

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Kemeny Recreation Center Cooling Center

2260 S. Fort, Detroit, 48217

(313) 628-2819

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Lasky Recreation Center Cooling Center

13200 Fenelon, Detroit, 48212

(313) 628-2030

Monday – Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday Closed

Patton Recreation Center Cooling Center

2301 Woodmere, Detroit, 48209

(313) 628-2000

Monday – Friday 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Sunday Closed

Wayne County cooling centers

Wayne County cooling centers can be found at this map.

Oakland County cooling centers

Oakland County cooling centers will be added to this map.

Macomb County cooling centers

For a list of the available cooling centers in Macomb County, click here.

Washtenaw County cooling centers

Washtenaw County has a list of cooling centers here.