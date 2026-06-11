Heat and humidity stay high, severe storm chances for Thursday night

We’ll crank the heat up again with temperatures pushing 90 and another round of high humidity.

The rest of the day is generally dry, although an isolated storm can’t be ruled out late this afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, a line of storms developing to our west will need to be watched closely.



As it moves into western Michigan this evening, it’s expected to pack a punch with damaging winds likely and a few spin-up tornadoes possible.

The big question is whether that line can maintain its strength as it pushes east. These systems often weaken as they move into Southeast Michigan, but if it holds together, damaging winds would be the primary concern, along with the possibility of a tornado or two.

As this is an overnight threat, it’s a good night to have the FOX2 Weather app nearby in case any warnings are issued.

You’ll notice the Enhanced Risk remains just to our west, while Southeast Michigan sits in the Slight Risk area.

Relief arrives tomorrow, and next week brings a return to 70s for highs.