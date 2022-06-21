Expand / Collapse search

Heat stays in the 90s for Wednesday

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

The heat is on

Rich Luterman says today we tied the all-time record for June 21 in our state. See the full forecast here.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, we tied a record today of 96 at Metro Airport, from back in 1933.

For the rest of Tuesday night, a VERY WARM EVENING, with mostly clear skies. Overnight we'll see a  low near 74.

On Wednesday: Lots of sun and still very warm with a high of 91.

Thursday:  There will be sun and clouds - but NOT AS HOT - with a high of 82.

For Friday: Partly sunny and a high of 87.

Saturday: It will be hazy, warm, and humid with a high near 90.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 86.

ENJOY

-Luterman


 