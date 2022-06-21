Heat stays in the 90s for Wednesday

Hello gang, we tied a record today of 96 at Metro Airport, from back in 1933.

For the rest of Tuesday night, a VERY WARM EVENING, with mostly clear skies. Overnight we'll see a low near 74.

On Wednesday: Lots of sun and still very warm with a high of 91.

Thursday: There will be sun and clouds - but NOT AS HOT - with a high of 82.

For Friday: Partly sunny and a high of 87.

Saturday: It will be hazy, warm, and humid with a high near 90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 86.

ENJOY

-Luterman



