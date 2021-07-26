'Heavily intoxicated suspect' kills man outside Detroit bar after saying he wanted to shoot someone

A man said he wanted to shoot someone before killing an innocent person outside of a Detroit bar Sunday, police said.

Detroit police Chief James White described the shooter as a "heavily intoxicated suspect." White said the shooter walked out of a bar in the 5400 block of Chopin just before 10:15 p.m., said he wanted to shoot someone, and killed a man in his 30s.

According to police, a suspect is in custody.