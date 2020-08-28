Heavy Friday rains leaves sections of Royal Oak under water and some residents fuming

Friday's heavy rains left plenty of communities around metro Detroit with lots of cleaning up to do.

Particularly hard hit was Oakland County and Royal Oak - where some residents say flooding is worse than ever.

While our lawns may have needed the water - the Lodge freeway which had sections of it underwater earlier today, did not. Neither did the streets and basements in Royal Oak where so many residents were trying to dry out.

Arvis Lay said his basement is ruined.

"It is crazy, my wife is upset, she is crying about it and we are tired of it," he said.

Rachel Brickman said that she is used to the road under construction in front of her home flooding, but not her house.

Advertisement

"They re-did the road last year to fix the drainage, but clearly that has not helped," she said.

Her neighbor Margaret Mitchell, thinks the city messed up.

"It is worse than it has ever been," she said.

Community Engagement Specialist Judy Davids released a statement about the flooding.

"The Department of Public Services has been responding to reports of street flooding related to the early morning storm that brought significant rainfall to the area. Affected areas have drained, but DPS staff is prepared to respond to reports of any additional hazards," she said.



