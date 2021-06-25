Heavy rain wreaks havoc on metro Detroit freeways, roads

Heavy rain pelted Metro Detroit on Friday leaving multiple reports of flooding across the area. Winds of more than 30 miles per hour were possible with the heavy showers.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these showers, and may cause localized flooding after heavy rainfall earlier today. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The Southfield freeway at Schoolcraft is closed due to flooding, according to the Michigan State Police.

Southbound Woodward at Square Lake is closed due to flooding as well as the area around Cranbrook.

The intersection of Northville Road at Six Mile was closed due to flooding in Northville Township.

At one point around 7 p.m. the wet weather caused a ground stop at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus. About 40 minutes later operations resumed.

Friday evening, an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for Macomb, SE Oakland Washtenaw and NW Wayne counties.

