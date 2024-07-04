Helicopter crashes in Monroe County farmer's field, no injuries reported

article

A helicopter crashed into a farmer's field in Monroe County Thursday morning.

The crash took place near Oelke and Yensch roads in London Township, around 10:45 a.m., according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The pilot and a passenger did not suffer any injuries.

The pilot, a 51-year-old Newport man, told officers he was on his way back to Willow Run Airport when he started experiencing engine difficulties, said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

"After locating a suitable location, the pilot used autorotation to control his descent, ultimately crashing into the field," according to the release. "First responders from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, London/Maybee/Raisinville Fire Department, and Monroe County Ambulance responded to the crash scene."

The Uniform Services Division and the Federal Aviation Administration are now investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 734-240-7700.