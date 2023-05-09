Watch: Henry Ford College graduate receives degree while in labor

article

A Henry Ford College student didn't let being in labor stop her from walking across the stage to receive her degree Saturday.

The school's president, Russell Kavalhuna, came on stage early after learning shortly before the ceremony that a graduate was in labor but still planned to graduate.

Kavalhuna called Kelsey Hudie, who was 38 weeks pregnant and dilated, up to receive her associate in arts. Then, she headed to the hospital to give birth.

