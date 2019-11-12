Henry Ford College student claims professor went on Islamophobic rant

Student Ali Jaber says thought his business professor was one of the best, someone he trusted and sought out for advice.



Now he says he doesn't feel safe on the Henry Ford College campus in Dearborn anymore.

Jaber recently attempted to help the less fortunate in Lebanon, as evident by a now-defunct GoFundMe page. He is a business student and recently went to his business professor seeking guidance.

"Some business advice about starting a non-profit to help poor people in Lebanon - and also to promote a website about tourism for Lebanon," he said.

According to Jaber's attorney with the Council on American and Islamic Relations, his professor offered him an Islamophobic rant instead.

"Asking him what he has against America? Why he would want to support Lebanon (and) 'Doesn't he know Lebanon, that's where the terrorists are?'" said attorney Amy Doukoure.

She says it continued at length.

"'I bet if I ran your name through the government database right now you would be red flagged. Why do you hate America?'" she said. "And Mr. Jaber was flabbergasted."

The attorney claims witnesses can back up these statements.

"At least three to four other students in the class," said Doukoure. "One student came to his defense and told the teacher you can't say that, just because he is Lebanese and Muslim doesn't mean he is a terrorist."

Jaber filed a Title Nine complaint with the college.



Henry Ford College responded to FOX 2 with this statement:

"We are aware that a complaint has been made today against one of our instructors. We take all allegations seriously. We are following our due-process procedures, which include a full investigation of the alleged incident. When the investigation is complete, we will take any actions that are necessary and appropriate in accordance with the college policies and mission, as well as state and federal law."

"If through their investigation they make a determination that there was discrimination involved, then we are hoping the Department of Civil Rights and Department of Education will take care of this," Doukoure said.

If that doesn't happen. they say a lawsuit might be the next course of action.

Jaber was offered to switch to a different business class. His attorney says they are using different text books however and with just five weeks to go in the semester, he's afraid he's too far behind, to pass the class - leaving him at a loss of what to do.

