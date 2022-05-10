Henry Ford Health can target and treat prostate cancer through robotic technology

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and one in eight will be diagnosed with it this year. At Henry Ford Health, doctors have a new tool that will burn the cancer away.

Last December, Charlie Rashid received concerning his from his doctor: his PSA levels were up and the doctor scheduled an MRI and a biopsy, ultimately leading Charlie to the fight of his life in 2022.

"It was a cancer," he said. "No one wants to hear that word and my heart just dropped."

Charlie went to Henry Ford Health which is the first in the state to offer robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for the treatment of prostate cancer.

"We can now target what we call high intensity ultrasound so essentially sound waves at high intensity that creates heat in just a little area to destroy the cancer and leave the non-cancerous area alone," Dr. Craig Rogers said.

Dr. Rogers performed the surgery on Charlie on April 8.

The Focal One Robotic HIFU system merges ultrasound images with images imported from MRIs and biopsy data, which allows the doctor to view 3D images on a monitor and focus the ultrasound waves with greater precision to destroy the area containing cancerous tissue.

"What’s unique about this particular system is that it is fully robotic controlled HIFU using technology to deliver that energy in a more precise and accurate way," Dr. Rogers said.

In fact, it’s so precise, that this non-surgical treatment option does not impact surrounding healthy tissue, therefore reducing the risk of side effects.

Charlie said he’s still amazed at how this technology is making the fight against prostate cancer that much easier.

"I went in at 7 in the morning, I was back home at 11 o’clock. I’ll tell you getting my teeth cleaned was more abrasive than this. This was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe it," Charlie said.

Four weeks after his surgical procedure Charlie says there’s no side effects and he looks forward to spending his retirement enjoying classic cars and being with family.

"I had no pain from it, no side effects I just feel great," he said. "I think I feel even better because I know in my mind its behind me."

Advertisement

For more information about the treatment, check out Henry Ford's website.