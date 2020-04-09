Henry Ford Health System says over 930 COVID-19 patients have been discharged since March 10

It's been 30 days since the first cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were identified in Michigan. In those 30 days, Henry Ford Health System says it has discharged 931 people in that time.

The latest numbers from the Detroit-based hospital were released at 9 a.m. on Thursday. According to the hospital network, over 10,000 people have been tested with 6,461 coming back negative, 4,150 have been positive, and 931 patients have been admitted and subsequently discharged in the past 30 days.

Currently, the hospital has 714 patients who are under their care.

On average, Henry Ford Health says patients have stated 6.5 days in the hospital. That number does not include the length of stay in the ICU, which is 7.68 days.

“About 30 percent of these patients are critically ill and in need of intensive care unit. We have continued to convert what would be normal med surge units into ICUs. We opened up a mini-hospital, if you will, or a smaller hospital, at Fairlane Medical Center in Dearborn,” Henry Ford Health System’s COO Bob Riney said earlier this week.

On March 25, Henry Ford said it reached capacity at its hospitals in West Bloomfield and Detroit.

The hospital said earlier this week that at least 600 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

