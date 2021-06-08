Henry Ford Macomb Hospital to be only hospital in country with all private rooms

article

Henry Ford Health System announced on Tuesday it plans to spend more than $300 million on a massive expansion and renovation project on Henry Ford Macomb that will make the hospital the first hospital in the country with 361 private rooms.

The hospital group announced it plans to spend $318 million on the project that will be the largest in the hospital's history. The money will build a new five-story, 225,000-square-foot addition that will feature 160 private patient rooms that can be converted to manage critically ill patients on par with an Intensive Care Unit. Inpatient units in the existing hospital will also be renovated to create private rooms.

According to Henry Ford Health System, this will be the first hospital in the country to provide all 361 licensed beds as private rooms.

The project was announced Tuesday at what the hospital is being called the North Tower and will be connected via walkways above the current north entrance.

Henry Ford Health President and CEO Wright Lassiter III said the expansion represents the "culmination of a vision" of Henry Ford Macomb and community leaders.

"When I joined Henry Ford almost seven years ago, it was easy for me to see the passion and commitment of our Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and community leaders. Through the years, they shared with me their broad vision for transforming healthcare for this community," Lassiter said. "Their confidence has been easily anchored by deep community connections, educational partnerships, treatment innovations, and a tireless will to ensure great medical care and outcomes."

Work on the project started April 5 and construction will expand soon with completion set for 2023.

Henry Ford Health System said no CARES Act relief funding is being used on the project, which is being funded by Henry Ford capital funding and donations.