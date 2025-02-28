Henry Ford Rochester nurses protest over working conditions, stalled bargaining talks

A group of nurses at Henry Ford Rochester Hospital picketed Friday over what they believe are unfair labor practices, stalled bargaining, and deteriorating working conditions.

The backstory:

The nurses say it is affecting the quality of care they can offer, while waiting more than two years trying to have their issues addressed.

In that span they say more than a dozen unfair labor practice complaints have been filed, without a satisfactory response.

"It’s about safe patient care. It’s about the ability of the nurse to take good care of their patients," said Dina Carlisle, OPEIU Local 40.

That’s part of why this group of nurses was out in front of Henry Ford Rochester hospital, marching in protest.

Inside the hospital their union, OPEIU Local 40 says nurse-to-patient ratios have been dangerous at times.

"Since Henry Ford has taken over, there are times that nurses have eight to 12 patents a piece," said Carlisle. "That’s not right, and it’s not safe."

"I spoke to nurses on the floor this morning who said they are concerned - does something bad have to happen for the hospital to do something about it," said Danielle Drouillard, OPEIU Local 40.

Fair pay and benefits are also issues, they say, claiming the hospital system hasn’t been dealing with them in good faith since their deal expired in the fall of 2022.

"They remain understaffed, overworked and underpaid," said Scott Brooks, attorney for OPEIU local 40

"We know they have the money," said Drouillard. "We flipped the question on them - why are you punishing our nurses here in Rochester, when all we want is the safe staffing to care for our community."

Henry Ford Health sent a statement. It reads:

"Throughout our 110-year history, ensuring patient and team member safety has always been our top priority. We are both proud of and grateful to our nurses at Henry Ford Rochester Hospital, who give their all to our patients and community every day. We are steadfast in our commitment to a culture that values their unique professional expertise, and we look forward to solidifying a contract with their union soon."

The union also says at least eight times they have suggested a staffing matrix based on professional nursing standards, but so far, no response.