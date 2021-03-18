Henry Ford using $750,000 grant to increase minority representation in cancer clinical trials

It was January of 2017 when Darlene Jefferson was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I was doing a breast exam and felt a lump," Jefferson said.

Jefferson was determined to survive so she participated in a clinical trial dealing with radiation.

"Everything was positive to me," she said. "Everything was safe and everything worked out. Today, I am four years cancer-free. That’s the blessing to me."

But historically communities of color, including African Americans, shy away from clinical trials. Some point to the U.S government's unethical Tuskegee Syphilis Study on African Americans in the 1930s. This has led to apprehension for current-day medical research.

"Two to 5% of African Americans actually participate in cancer clinical trials," said Dr.Eleanor Walker, the director of Breast Radiation Oncology and medical director of Integrative Services at Henry Ford Hospital.

The Henry Ford Cancer Institute is working to increase minority representation in its cancer clinical trials thanks to a $750,000 grant.

"We’re working with the University of Michigan, community, health workers, community group, 100 Black Men, to track patients to find out from them what clinical trials are important to them," Walker said. "We’re going to take information and bring it to our providers at Henry Ford Hospital and teach them how to work with patients better."

