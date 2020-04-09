Here’s who likely WON’T get coronavirus economic stimulus checks from the federal government

Millions of Americans are expecting to receive economic stimulus checks from the federal government in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

But not everyone is eligible.

Here is who the Internal Revenue Service says likely WON'T qualify for an Economic Impact Payment.

FROM THE IRS:

Although some filers, such as high-income filers, will not qualify for an Economic Impact Payment, most will.

Taxpayers likely won't qualify for an Economic Impact Payment if any of the following apply:

- Your adjusted gross income is greater than

- $99,000 if your filing status was single or married filing separately

- $136,500 for head of household

- $198,000 if your filing status was married filing jointly

- You can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return. For example, this would include a child, student or older dependent who can be claimed on a parent’s return.

- You do not have a valid Social Security number.

- You are a nonresident alien.

- You filed Form 1040-NR or Form 1040NR-EZ, Form 1040-PR or Form 1040-SS for 2019.

