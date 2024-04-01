High-end burglaries continue • Wayne Co resumes delinquent tax foreclosures • California dog found in Michigan

Former Detroit Lions player Cam Sutton turned himself in Sunday on a domestic violence warrant stemming from an alleged assault last month.

Sutton, who was wanted on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, turned himself in just before 8:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County, Fla.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for Sutton after the alleged assault March 7. That warrant became public on March 20 as deputies searched for Sutton. The next day, the Lions cut the starting cornerback.

The sheriff's office said in a release that Sutton's attorney contacted the office on March 25 and said he would be traveling to Tampa to turn himself in, but did not show up until March 31.

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions."

Wayne County resumes delinquent tax foreclosures

Beginning in April, the Wayne County treasurer will resume foreclosures on properties whose owners have fallen behind on their taxes and haven't set up a payment plan.

The deadline to request an extension, come up with a schedule for paying property taxes, or risk foreclosure is April 1, the county website says.

Not since before the pandemic has the county foreclosed on a property due to court orders and moratoriums. There are many ways to come up with a payment plan and a list of resources is on the treasurer's website.

According to the state, foreclosure happens if an owner's property tax delinquency persists for three years.

San Diego dog found in Metro Detroit

A dog missing from California was discovered in an unlikely place - thousands of miles away in Metro Detroit.

Mishka went missing from her San Diego home six months ago and turned up at the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society last week. The shelter scanned the dog and found a chip that connected it to her owners.

The biggest question the family has is how did Mishka get from San Diego to Grosse Pointe? The most common theory is that someone stole her in California and brought her to Metro Detroit.

"Someone taught her how to sit. She sits now," Liz said.

High-end home burglaries continue in Oakland County

The Oakland County Sheriff said high-end burglaries are happening again.

The warning comes as thieves target high-end homes in the county, sometimes jamming up security systems so they can get in and steal jewelry and money.

"Clearly, I think they're back," Bouchard said. "In the last three or four days, we've had a number of super, super similar what we call M.O.s."

The properties back up to the woods or a golf course where a team of burglars can go undetected. Months ago, the sheriff formed a task force and caught seven people from Chile who had been breaking in and getting away with millions.

"They are super well-trained when they get here - highly organized. They look like ninjas, they're all masked up, gloves - they each have a backpack with their particular set of tools for their job in the burglary," he said.

Tigers 3-0 to start season

The Detroit Tigers season is off to a good start.

The Tigers have defeated the White Sox three times since the MLB season got underway Thursday. The most recent win came Sunday when Jack Flaherty pitched six effective innings in his Detroit debut and Andy Ibáñez snapped a tie with a pinch-hit single in the ninth. The Tigers won 3-2.

Detroit now begins a three-game stretch against the Mets before Friday's home opener, when the Athletics will visit Detroit.

Daily Forecast

A rainy start to the week could include some snow later this week.

What else we're watching

Michigan gas price averages are up 5 cents from a week ago. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.62 per gallon for regular unleaded. The solar eclipse is just a week away. Here's everything to know about it A 12-year-old boy was hurt over the weekend after shooting himself with an unsecured gun in Detroit. Buy a combo at Livonia's Chicken Guy! today and get a free shake in celebration of the restaurant's one-year anniversary. Only one lane of northbound Telegraph Road will be open from Pennsylvania Road to north of Eureka Road for bridge replacement. Work begins today and won't be done until late fall.

Kia recalls over 427K vehicles that could roll away while in park

Kia is recalling more than 427,000 vehicles in the U.S. that have the potential to move while they are in park.

The warning, posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, covers all Telluride vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2023 as well as some 2024 models.

NHTSA warned that the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft on the vehicles "may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier."

Over time, the "partial engagement can cause damage to the intermediate shaft splines" which could "result in unintended vehicle movement while in park if the parking brake is not engaged," according to NHTSA.