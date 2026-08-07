Hamtramck councilman's election crime results in community service

The Brief A Hamtramck councilman was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and one year of probation Friday. A jury found Mohammed Hassan guilty to a lesser charge after facing allegations of election crimes. Hassan will remain on the city council.



A member of the Hamtramck City Council appeared in court Friday to be sentenced for election crimes.

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Mohammed Hassan was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and one year of probation for his conviction after a jury found him guilty to a lesser charge of a misdemeanor.

A jury found him not guilty of two other election law charges, including forging a signature on an absentee ballot application, and forgery.

Election crime charges

Hassan had been charged with forging a signature on an absentee ballot, election law forgery and false statement for an absentee ballot.

"Your Honor, good morning, Sir. I'm really sorry to be in the court system about these circumstances," he said.

He spoke briefly in court before the judge admonished the political drama in Hamtramck.

"This whole case sort of brings to light or highlights the fact that there's really a lot of, um, nonsensical drama in Hamtramck politics," the judge said. "It just seems to me like the stakes are so low there that, I mean, why there is so much alleged corruption and nonsense that goes on in the politics of that city is just baffling to me and probably to everybody that pays any attention to current events."

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The judge added that due to the high percentage of immigrants in the Hamtramck community, which was likely the reason.

"I think, because it is a community made up to a very large extent of people new to this country, they are sort of getting used to the way we do things," he said. "I think that this case in your position, which you still have in the city of Hamtramck."

A second councilmember, Muhtasin Sadman, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in the same case.

Muhtasin Sadman

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Despite the convictions, both men will continue to serve on the Hamtramck City Council.

The judge today told Hassan that he improve the political atmosphere there going forward.

"I would urge the (probation) field agent to use his or her imagination and impose a term of community service, that makes sense which is the ultimate goal here," the judge said. "Which is to improve the political atmosphere in Hamtramck through your good offices during the time you're on probation. "

Mohammed Hassan

EDITORIAL NOTE: A previous version of this story erroneously stated Hassan had taken a plea deal for the lesser charge.