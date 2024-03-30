12-year-old boy shoots self with unsecured gun in Detroit home

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old injured on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 12:00 a.m., in the 15000 block of Sussex.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy found a gun inside the home and accidentally shot himself. The victim was privately conveyed to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

The weapon was recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.

