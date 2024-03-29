Solar Eclipse 2024: Michigan locations, weather forecast and more to know ahead of event

In the bottom right corner of the state, for less than half a minute, the sun will be blotted out of the sky in Michigan.

The 2024 solar eclipse is nearly upon us and only one city in Michigan will be graced with getting the full effect of the astral phenomenon when the moon completely blocks the sun. Luna Pier will be under the path of totality around 3:13 p.m. on April 8.

The rest of Michigan won't be so lucky. Southeast Michigan will witness a partial solar eclipse around the same time on the big day.

A total of 13 states, not including Michigan, will experience the full eclipse, before passing into Canada and eventually exiting North America after 5 p.m.

Eclipses bring an influx of star gazers, photographers, astronomers, and interested parties to every mile of the path the eclipse will unfold on. It's a boon for tourism and the perfect opportunity to witness a rare event.

As astronomer Dr. Tyler Nordgren told FOX 2 photojournalist Coulter Stuart, the occurrence's rarity is matched by the feeling of significance and unity that someone experiences at the moment.

"If a total solar eclipse were just a scientific phenomenon, you would not have thousands of people chasing these all over the world," he said. "It's not just the alignment of the sun and moon and the Earth…it is the alignment of the sun and the moon with you, the viewer."

Here's everything to know about the upcoming eclipse:

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves directly between the Earth and the sun. From someone's perspective on the ground, the skies will turn dark as a black orb forms in the sky, outlined by a rim of light.

The shadow produced by the phenomenon is then projected onto the Earth's surface. Anyone caught in the main path of that shadow will see the full eclipse - sometimes, called the umbra. Anyone outside that space, which is known as the penumbra, will see a partial solar eclipse.

When and where is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, starting in south Texas around 1:27 p.m. Central Standard Time

According to Eclipse2024.org, which shares timing information for the eclipse, the unincorporated village of Eidson Road, near the U.S.-Mexico border will be the first to see the phenomenon. Here's the timing of each state's total solar eclipse:

Oklahoma around 1:44 p.m. (CDT)

Arkansas at 1:45 p.m. (CDT)

Missouri at 1:53 p.m. (CDT)

Illinois at 1:58 p.m. (CDT)

Kentucky at 1:59 p.m. (CDT)

Indiana at 3:01 p.m. (EST)

Ohio at 3:08 p.m. (EST)

Pennsylvania at 3:15 p.m. (EST)

New York at 3:16 p.m. (EST)

Vermont at 3:25 p.m. (EST)

New Hampshire at 3:28 p.m. (EST)

Maine at 3:28 p.m. (EST)

ANKARA, TURKIYE - MARCH 22: An infographic titled "2024 Total Solar Eclipse" created in Ankara, Turkiye on March 22, 2024. (Photo by Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Can I see the solar eclipse in Michigan?

Both Tennessee and Michigan also have municipalities that will be under the full solar eclipse, though only a little bit.

In Michigan, Luna Pier, Ottawa, and Vienna will witness the solar eclipse. Luna Pier is the largest of those three and sits along the Lake Erie coast. It's only seven miles from the Michigan-Ohio state border.

The duration of the entire solar eclipse will only be 26 seconds for those that stake out a spot in Luna Pier.

MORE: Total solar eclipse viewer using cereal box: How to build your own

However, the time that people spend under a partial eclipse will be longer.

Weather Forecast for solar eclipse

One ingredient that promises perfect solar eclipse viewing is clear skies. If clouds are in the way, any hope of seeing the moon block out the sun could be obscured.

If history tells us anything, clouds could be a problem come April 8. According to the National Weather Service, the past 10 years have included varying amounts of coverage. Twice in that time span, clouds covered 30% or less of the sky. The rest of the sample includes coverage between 60% and up.

The forecast is still a little murky for the big day, but the day is expected to be in the 60s and partly cloudy.

Finding eclipse-safe sunglasses

Where the masses go, grifters are expected to follow and the eclipse is no different.

That's because the one tool necessary to truly experience the eclipse - sunglasses - needs to meet certain industry standards. But that doesn't mean every pair that's sold online meets those expectations.

Fake versions purporting to be glasses that can protect someone's eyes from staring directly at the eclipse are being sold on the internet. But retailers like Amazon have ensured their items are authentic.

Learn more here.

Anatomy of a solar eclipse

The return of the eclipse - the first one to pass over the continental U.S. in seven years - renews interest in many of the vocabulary terms associated with the phenomenon.

One term that's thrown around a lot is totality or path of totality. That's the space on Earth where the moon can be seen completely obscuring the sun. Another term is umbra, which isn't just used during an eclipse, but represents the darkest part of the shadow of whatever is obscuring the sun.

In this case, it's the moon. Here are two other terms: