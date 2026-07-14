High-speed Monroe crash leads to cocaine bust, police say

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The Brief One person is behind bars after a high-speed car crash in Monroe where police found alleged drugs in the vehicle. The driver had injuries and was rescued from the vehicle and was given help. They believe the drugs were meant for distribution.



A high-speed car crash on Telegraph turned into a drug bust in Monroe County over the weekend.

What they're saying:

On Saturday at around 12:30 p.m., Monroe police were called to the 200 block of North Telegraph Road for a car crash. When officers arrived, they found the car, damaged by a utility pole with the driver still inside.

The driver had injuries and was rescued from the vehicle and was given help. Investigators believe the vehicle was driving at high speed before flying off the road and crashing into a pole.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, police were investigating when they found more than 50 grams of cocaine inside the vehicle. They believe they were meant for distribution.

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The driver was arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail. Police say the driver could face charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and several traffic violations. Those have been submitted to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office.

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