Highland Park congregation still giving back to community after loss of church

A church continues serving their community even though its congregation has faced tremendous hardship.

"Even in the face of destruction there’s always something good to come out of it," said Doris Mitchell. "I was taught that you find the good in everything."

Greater Philadelphia Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Highland Park had to be torn down

"The truss broke, and the roof, the ceiling, all of it caved in," she said.

In late May the roof totally collapsed. The entire structure was a total loss, so it was torn down.

Days later they were hosting a community event in the space giving away household items, free food, being a blessing to some 400 people despite no longer having a physical church.

"We utilized our parking lot," she said. "We utilized the space across the street, on the side of the house, in front of the social hall. We made it work. Because the purpose of the Community Day is to service the people."

And they won’t stop. On Saturday starting at noon at Lincoln and Kendal they are doing it again, doing giveaways, providing health screenings and giving away backpacks.

"To let ‘em know we're here and we’re not going anywhere," she said.

What we will do with God’s help, is we are going to put this building back, we are going to erect a new structure for our sanctuary, social hall, back and we’re going to have a community center."

They plan to rebuild right in the spot. When asked if they need anything from the community - their answer is for people to know they’re not going anywhere. They’re still here for them."





