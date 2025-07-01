Highland Park experiencing low water pressure amid main break repairs

The Brief Highland Park residents face low water pressure due to a main break; city provides free water to affected households. Mayor McDonald confirms crews are working nonstop to repair the break affecting six nearby streets. Free water distribution at Highland Park Justice Center; donations from previous issues help residents during ongoing repairs.



A water main break has some Highland Park residents experiencing low or no water pressure. A fix is underway, and free water is being provided to those affected by the issue.

Local perspective:

The issue surfaced when a broken main was discovered late Monday that crews have been working to repair. Water has since pooled in the roadways of Woodward and Buena Vista.

The mayor says this time it's due to a broken main rather than the city’s ongoing effort to replace infrastructure that is over 100 years old.

"They’ve been working around the clock since 1 a.m. and will continue to work around the clock until they fix it," said Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald. "Residents either have very, very low pressure or they have no water at all.

What they're saying:

According to the mayor, the main break is affecting residents on six different nearby streets to varying degrees, including people like Talese Harshaw, who lives on Tyler Street. She visited the Highland Park Justice Center on Hamilton Avenue, where the mayor and the fire department were handing out free water to those who could prove they lived on the streets affected by the break.

Back in March, FOX 2 reported on similar water pressure issues due to construction to replace water pipes and lines that are over 100 years old in places.

What's next:

While the current issue is due to a water main break, they can use the stockpile to help residents get by. The water was donated by companies, organizations, and individuals during prior issues with water pressure.

If the main is not fixed, people who live on one of the affected streets can stop by the Justice Center between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday for free water.