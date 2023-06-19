Highway shooting closes I-94 at Outer Drive in Detroit

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed Monday afternoon after gunshots were fired on the freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, reports of gunshots came in around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said nobody was hurt in the shooting but the freeway was closed at Outer Drive as police investigate.

Video from the Michigan Department of Transportation shows MSP cars blocking the freeway and directing traffic off the interstate.

MSP said the victim was a 22-year-old off-duty Detroit Police Officer who was driving west with another person when a suspect got angry and began throwing bottles and other items at his car. At some point, the victim heard a pop and later pulled off and found his car had been hit once with a bullet.

"There is absolutely no reason to get that upset while driving to throw items at another car or even worse, fire a gun at someone," said F/Lt.Mike Shaw. "We were lucky no one was hit and our goal now will be to get this person off our roads and the gun out of their hands."

Police said there were no injuries in the shooting and it is still under investigation.