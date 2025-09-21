Hillsdale College announces honorary degree for Charlie Kirk

The Brief Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn spoke at Kirk's funeral. More than 70,000 people were inside State Farm Stadium in Arizona for the service. Arnn said a scholarship fund for Kirk's children is also being set up.



Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College spoke at Charlie Kirk's funeral Sunday afternoon in Arizona.

During his speech he said Kirk had taken "dozens" of classes there before his death, and that they are giving him an honorary degree.

"I keep a list in my head, of the six or eight young people who are the best I ever saw," Arnn said. "Charlie is the only one who was never a full-time student at Hillsdale College who is on that list. We will miss him dearly. "

"He can't be replaced." Arnn said that he and his wife set up a scholarship "in the hope that Charlie's children will go to a good college."The college will issue Kirk an honorary degree on May 9.

"Charlie you see, has suffered enough," Arnn said. "He has gone to the lord."

Founded in 1844, the self-described "small, Christian, classical liberal arts college" provides "‘all who wish to learn’ the education necessary to preserve the civil and religious liberties of America," its website states. It launched its online program in 2011, and Kirk was one of "more than 4.2 million Americans" who took its courses that focus on history, politics, economics, philosophy and religion, and more.

"Without presuming to speak for Charlie, we believe he was drawn to Hillsdale's independence and its mission: to teach the truth and to live by it. Charlie took some 30 of our online courses," Hillsdale's Associate Vice President of Media and Public Relations Emily Stack Davis said in a statement.

