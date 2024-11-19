Detroit's historic William E. Higginbotham School was around for the early boom of the auto industry and growth of the city, catering to residents living in the outskirts in the early 1900s.

It served as an education center during periods of redlining and Detroit's resurgence from the Great Depression to WWII.

These days, the Eight Mile-Wyoming neighborhood school sits vacant and blighted, a crumbling reminder of darker days in Detroit. But a brighter future is on the horizon for the old building, which will be converted into affordable housing.

Overseen by URGE Development Group, it's another example of Detroit looking to refurbish old structures into new city resources.

"We all know what happens when you lose a school. The abandon and the blight starts to suck the life out of a neighborhood and we have way too many to count in Detroit and throughout the state of Michigan," said Roderick Hardamon, CEO of the development firm.

According to one company analyst, 40 affordable housing units will take the place of the empty building.

"We’re going to turn the school into 40 affordable housing units. We’re going to build two brand new buildings on this three-acre lot. We're going to re-create the Higginbotham campus," said Dylan Hengy

It will come with art and culture, including an outdoor sculpture garden and art infused throughout, Hardamon said.

In attendance for the big announcement was mayor Mike Duggan, who called the structure an important part of Detroit's history. As he prepares to leave office, Duggan hopes the building will find a place in the legacy he leaves behind.

"I didn’t come here to have the folks who stayed and elected me get pushed out," Duggan said. "We’ve got to build the housing so everybody can afford to be here."

The $40 million project is funded partly with the help of the state, which is contributing $24.6 million, according to the lieutenant governor.

"That’s because we recognize the primacy of what it means to have a home," said Garlin Gilchrist.

Among those excited for the new building is Theresa Moon, who group in the neighborhood that stood in the shadow of Higginbotham when it still operated.

"I appreciate you coming here and doing this. I mean no one wants to see their childhood crumble to ground," said Moon.