Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian seriously hurt while crossing Westland road

article

Police are looking for a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian Dec. 8 in Westland.

The victim was crossing Merriman at Palmer just after 7 p.m. when a vehicle headed south hit them. The victim was seriously hurt.

The suspect vehicle may have minor damage on the passenger side between the front fender and front passenger tire.

Related Story: Driver in custody after John Glenn student hit

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9633.