John Glenn High School student injured in Westland hit-and-run

article

A John Glenn High School student was hurt in a hit-and-run while walking Thursday morning.

According to the Wayne-Westland School District, the student was hit at Newburgh and Marquette around 6:45 a.m.

The district did not provide the condition of the injured victim, but it did say that its crisis response team will be at the school if other students need support.

Westland police are investigating and looking for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 734-721-6311.