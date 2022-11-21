Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward

The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information.

Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.

Nelson. 46, was fatally injured by the F-150, which continued driving. Crime Stoppers is announcing a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver responsible.

"I would have never thought that my family would be starting the holiday season pleading for the community to come together to help us find this driver that killed my brother," said Frelicia Nelson-Crawford.

"Please help us, if you know anything say something," said Nelson's mother, Yvonne.

"Junkyards, scrapyards, car dealerships, somebody knows something," added Frelicia. "My mother stays in the area and drove by the accident scene with no idea that it was her son who was laying there."

This mother can’t believe someone would be so bold to leave the scene of the incident, and not look back.

"You just left him on the streets like he was a plastic bag and kept on going," she said.

Dorian’s father is also pleading for justice.

"I just posted a $5,000 reward because someone (saw) you and they will collect this reward, and you will go to jail where you need to be," he said.

If you have any information contact Detroit police at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 SPEAK-UP which is offering a cash award of up to $5,000 for any information less to the arrest of the driver.