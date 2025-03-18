'Hockey doc' pleads no contest to nearly 30 counts of sexual abuse of young players

article

Dr. Zvi Levran was accused of sexually assaulting multiple youth hockey players after earning the nickname 'hockey doc' for his work with various leagues. Levran, 68, of Farmington, pleaded no contest Monday to 28 counts of criminal sexual abuse in Oakland County court. Levran's practice was a medical building on Haggerty in West Bloomfield although in some cases, assaults happened in his home during medical exams.



A disgraced former youth hockey doctor pleaded no contest to 28 counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday.

Doctor Zvi Levran faces 15 years to life in prison after sexually abusing young hockey players in leagues for 20 years. He will be sentenced on April 29 in Oakland County Circuit Court.

Levran, 68, from Farmington, pleaded to numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct in second, third and fourth degree as well as two counts of child sexually abusive material and two counts of child sexual abusive activist.

Each count of Criminal Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, the highest charge in the case, is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The backstory:

Levran, a urologist, last worked in athletics giving medical assistance to teams in Michigan and Minnesota. In some cases players accused him of sexual assaults during medical exams conducted at Levran's own house.

"This guilty plea holds Zvi Levran accountable for his crimes and provides justice for his victims," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Today’s outcome ensures Levran’s victims will not be re-traumatized by the burden of testifying at trial. It also spares them any further uncertainty about the outcome of this case. The victims were heard, and their stories were believed. Zvi Levran is guilty."

According to the doctor's own webpage, Dr. Levran specialized in urology and various areas of sexual health for 25 years.

He also earned the nickname 'Hockey Doc' after working with local youth teams around Metro Detroit for the past two decades.

A tip line for survivors at one point by Farmington Hills police during the investigation leading to calls from people in in Farmington Hills, Novi, West Bloomfield and Redford.

Tips from outside the state came from California, North Carolina, Arizona, and Canada.

The Source: Information for this report came from numerous past FOX 2 reports and from Oakland County Circuit Court.




