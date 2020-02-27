Hockey game honoring dad who died after sucker-punch scheduled for Saturday

Friends and family of Shawn Kubic are still mourning his loss months after he was struck by a patron at a bar.

In an effort to honor their friend, however, Kubic's hockey team is putting on a game at Clark Park in downtown Detroit on Saturday.

"This is one way I think personally and for the whole team really helps us better cope with it and cope with the loss," said Jason Stanczak, one of Kubic's friends. "Not only for Shawn but also for his family."

"His two loves in life were his daughter and hockey. With his daughter being first and hockey being second, but if he could have played hockey seven nights a week he would have," said Dave Janisse, another friend.

The 47-year-old was at Kapones Sports Tavern in St. Clair Shores when a 33-year-old man was caught on camera sucker-punching him in the head.

Hatum Akrawi was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after he turned himself in. Kubic died the day after Christmas.

"It's just a very unfortunate situation and obviously was something we never wish on anybody," said Stanczak.

Friends of Kubic describe him as charismatic and made the game fun, a fierce competitor on the rink.

If you'd like to attend the game, it's only $5 to get in. Everything kicks off at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, with a moment of silence and retiring Kubick's number. The game will start after at 4:15 p.m.. Anyone still around after the game is welcome to skate for free.